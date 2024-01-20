Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 7,752 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.0 %

URBN stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.03.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

