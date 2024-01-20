Olympiad Research LP Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET opened at $263.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

