Olympiad Research LP Invests $215,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last three months.

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of A opened at $131.21 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

