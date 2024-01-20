Olympiad Research LP Invests $222,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.