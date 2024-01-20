Olympiad Research LP Invests $222,000 in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 87,449 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,602,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 466.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 344,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Titan Machinery stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

