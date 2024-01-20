Olympiad Research LP Invests $255,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $152.98 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.80 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

