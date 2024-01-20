Olympiad Research LP Makes New $223,000 Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

