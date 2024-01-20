Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $161.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $165.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day moving average of $155.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

