Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.95 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $564.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

