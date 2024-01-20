Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 32.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TITN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

