Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the third quarter. The institutional investor acquired 2,423 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1,004.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 490,489 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,819,000 after purchasing an additional 338,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 197,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 313.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE MATX opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.62. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $119.67.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

