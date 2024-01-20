Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 5,228 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $53.88 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,448,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $589,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,001. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

