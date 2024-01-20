Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 6,074 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Olympiad Research LP owned about 0.05% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,092,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCB opened at $45.94 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a market cap of $508.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.21. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

