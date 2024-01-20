Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 6,460 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 1,123.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 230,605 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.18. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

