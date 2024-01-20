Olympiad Research LP Sells 2,514 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Olympiad Research LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,300 shares of company stock worth $4,595,061. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.