Olympiad Research LP Sells 2,514 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Olympiad Research LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.
Sprout Social Price Performance
SPT stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Insider Transactions at Sprout Social
In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,300 shares of company stock worth $4,595,061. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.
Sprout Social Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
