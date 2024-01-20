Oppenheimer Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $49.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.20.

BAC stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

