Oppenheimer Trims Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price to $9.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

MCRB opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $158.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.37. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 106,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

