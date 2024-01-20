Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $32.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.