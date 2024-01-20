Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

JEPQ stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

