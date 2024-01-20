Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $109.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.