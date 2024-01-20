Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $68,961,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

