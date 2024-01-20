Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $68,961,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NDAQ opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $62.79.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.
