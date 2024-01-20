Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28. 261,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 571,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLA shares. TheStreet lowered Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 34.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

