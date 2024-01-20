Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 2.0 %

OFIX stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $496.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,793 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.