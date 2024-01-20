PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $131,350.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76.

PD opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858,838 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

