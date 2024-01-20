Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

