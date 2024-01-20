Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,879 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

