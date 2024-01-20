Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up about 2.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 73.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,055 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,929 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $12,330,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 362,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

