Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

