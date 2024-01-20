Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.