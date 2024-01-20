Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases 271 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

