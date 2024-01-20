Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of PARA opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

