Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$32.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.50 to C$32.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

TSE:PXT opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$21.44 and a one year high of C$30.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.34. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 49.11%. The business had revenue of C$515.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 5.4861407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$253,368.00. In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$253,368.00. Also, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,016.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,925 shares of company stock worth $78,865. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

