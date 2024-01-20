Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Hits New 52-Week High at $466.27

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $466.27 and last traded at $465.70, with a volume of 442158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $446.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

