Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $67.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

