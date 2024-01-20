Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.43.

META opened at $383.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $384.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.51 and a 200 day moving average of $318.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

