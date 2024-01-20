PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $1,266,450.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,113,545.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, David Spector sold 72,301 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $5,782,633.98.

On Friday, December 1st, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $1,174,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,072,050.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $93.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $248,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFSI

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.