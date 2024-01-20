Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.45. The company had a trading volume of 123,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.69 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

