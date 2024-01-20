Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.25.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PEN opened at $250.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,435 shares of company stock valued at $319,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

