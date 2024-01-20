PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,857 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.78. 6,528,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,346. The company has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

