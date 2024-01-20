Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Acquires £23,660 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Ciaran Astin acquired 13,000 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £23,660 ($30,105.61).
Personal Group Stock Performance
PGH opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.55. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.02 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02.
Personal Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Personal Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.