Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Acquires £23,660 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Ciaran Astin acquired 13,000 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £23,660 ($30,105.61).

Personal Group Stock Performance

PGH opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.55. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.02 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Personal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.