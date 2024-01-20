PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETVW) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 5,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
PetVivo Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.
PetVivo Company Profile
PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PetVivo
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.