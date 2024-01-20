PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETVW) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 5,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

PetVivo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

