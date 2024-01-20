Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.23.
In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,050.00. In related news, Director Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,750 shares of company stock worth $472,498 and have sold 97,094 shares worth $1,177,289. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
