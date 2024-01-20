Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 35,549,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,580,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

