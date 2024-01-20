Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

