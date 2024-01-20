Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,549,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,580,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.