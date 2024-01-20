Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $110,928.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,188 shares in the company, valued at $934,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 3,496,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 561,702 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,031,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PHAT opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.46. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

