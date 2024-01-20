Piper Sandler Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $56.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on C. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE C opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

