Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BX opened at $119.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

