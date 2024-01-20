Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,388,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

