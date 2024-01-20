Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Invests $992,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,415 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 128.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.